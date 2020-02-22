LONDON — British police have charged a 29-year-old man over the stabbing of an official at one of London's biggest mosques during afternoon prayers.
Daniel Horton is due in court Saturday to face charges of grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.
Police say they do not think the attack was terrorism-related.
Raafat Maglad, who is in his 70s, was stabbed in the shoulder as prayers began Thursday at the London Central Mosque. He worked as the muezzin, the person who calls Muslims to prayer.
He was treated in a London hospital but returned to attend prayers Friday.
Maglad said he forgave his attacker.
"I forgive him. I feel very sorry for him," he said.
