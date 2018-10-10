DOVER, Tenn. — A man accused of killing a Tennessee woman and attacking her husband in a case that led to an intense, weeklong manhunt has appeared before a judge, who ordered him to remain in jail without bond.
News outlets report 53-year-old Kirby Gene Wallace appeared in Stewart County court Tuesday, wearing a bulletproof vest over an orange jumpsuit. When asked by a judge, he said he didn't commit the crimes.
He's charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, arson, burglary, robbery and kidnapping in the Sept. 23 attack. He is also a suspect in another death in Montgomery County.
Relatives of victim Brenda Smith taunted Wallace as he was escorted from the courtroom.
Wallace was arrested Friday after a manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies, helicopters and dogs in rugged terrain.
