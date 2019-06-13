JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana judge has ruled a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body can reject an insanity defense.

Joseph Oberhansley is accused of killing and mutilating 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton in Jeffersonville in 2014. He faces trial on Aug. 19.

Oberhansley filed a motion last month to withdraw the insanity defense, which defense attorneys promoted in January. The 38-year-old Oberhansley told the judge he felt using the defense would admit guilt and is unlikely to work.

In a ruling filed Tuesday, Clark County Circuit Court Judge Vicki Carmichael used related case law to support her finding on the importance of allowing a defendant to make decisions on key elements of the case.

Defense attorney Brent Westerfeld declined to comment on the ruling Wednesday.