SOUTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man got a big surprise as he went to close up his iPad: A bat was wedged between the back of the device and its cover and bit his finger.
Roy Syvertson, of South Hampton, tells WMUR-TV it felt like a bee sting at first. When he realized he was dealing with a bat, he pressed down on the cover to keep it from flying away.
The 86-year-old managed to get the bat outside but later found him dead. It turned out that the bat was rabid. Syvertson went to the hospital for rabies treatments.
When asked how the bat got into his house and iPad case last week, Syvertson had a ready-made response.
He quipped: "My joke of, 'He probably knew my password,' won't last forever."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Books
Author Wally Lamb sued by ex-inmate over new book
A former Connecticut prison inmate has filed a lawsuit alleging she hasn't been paid for her contribution to a new book by author Wally Lamb and accusing Lamb of harassing and intimidating her when she sought compensation.
Music
Judge: Kodak Black should remain jailed until trial
Federal prosecutors in Miami have successfully appealed a judge's decision to release rapper Kodak Black on bond after his arrest on weapons charges.
Celebrities
Couture Council to honor Louboutin and his red-soled shoes
From a tiny bottle of nail polish, a luxury fashion empire was born.
Variety
Man bit by rabid bat hiding between iPad and case
A New Hampshire man got a big surprise as he went to close up his iPad: A bat was wedged between the back of the device and its cover and bit his finger.
National
Anti-death penalty prosecutor proud to challenge status quo
Florida's first African American state attorney says she's proud to have challenged the status quo with her opposition to the death penalty, even though she eventually lost a legal fight with Florida's governor on the matter.