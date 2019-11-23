A man driving a car matching that of a suspect wanted for double murder in Illinois shot himself during a standoff Friday night with Edina police.

Paramedics transported him to a hospital, where his condition was unknown as of late Friday.

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Vernon Avenue just after 8 p.m. on a tip regarding a wanted criminal. There they found an armed man sitting in a white Nissan Versa hatchback outside a residential apartment complex.

Over the following 90 minutes, a negotiator attempted to communicate with the man. But he remained in the car and ultimately fired a “single self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Joel Bonstrom, a crime analyst with Edina police.

Though authorities did not confirm the man’s identity, they said his vehicle matched the description of one driven by Anatoliy Ermak, 64, a Minnesota man suspected of killing his ex-wife and her husband in Illinois earlier this week before fleeing the state.

Nataliya Ermak, 55, and her husband Roman Frid, 69, were gunned down Nov. 17 in their condominium parking garage in Buffalo Grove, a northwestern suburb of Chicago.

In a news conference, Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steven Casstevens identified Anatoliy Ermak as the suspected assailant. He and Nataliya Ermak reportedly divorced several years ago, but investigators had not yet determined a clear motive, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The suspect’s last known address is the Edina apartment outside of which police confronted him Friday night, according to court records. Authorities believe he rented the white Nissan several days ago.

Ermak has a previous criminal conviction for disorderly conduct.