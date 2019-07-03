A man trying to ride a personal watercraft on a northern Minnesota lake fell unresponsive and died, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident occurred late Tuesday afternoon in the Greenwood Bay area of Lake Vermilion, roughly 30 miles west of Ely, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified as Darrell Pfannenstein, 58, of St. Joseph, Minn. Authorities are working to determine what led to his death.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

A resident saw Pfannenstein in the water and struggling to get back on a personal watercraft. The resident offered to help Pfannenstein, who did have on a life jacket, but he declined.

Pfannenstein began walking to shore and ended up facedown and unresponsive on the surface. Medical personnel called to the scene were unable to revive him.