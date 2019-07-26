MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they've made an arrest in a road rage shooting that wounded a 5-year-old girl, the second such case in less than two weeks.
The Milwaukee girl was grazed in the leg Thursday morning by a bullet when someone fired into the car in which she and her father were traveling on the city's north side. She was the only passenger in the car her father was driving. Police say a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened a couple of blocks from a road rage shooting that killed 3-year-old Brooklyn Harris on July 13. A Milwaukee man, 39-year-old Antonio Bratcher, is charged in that shooting and pleaded not guilty Thursday.
