MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police have arrested a suspect in the shooting deaths of a Minneapolis woman and her daughter last weekend.
Police on Tuesday announced the arrest in the deaths of 67-year-old Eileen Mark and her daughter, 42-year-old Jennifer Ann Angerhofer of Coon Rapids. The two were killed in an apartment in a seven-story housing complex on Saturday night.
The Star Tribune reports the 46-year-old man was booked into jail on Monday night, pending murder charges. The suspect also lives in the housing complex, which serves low-income tenants who are elderly or disabled.
Prosecutors are expected to make a charging decision by noon Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Killer of beloved Minneapolis activist gets 20-year prison term
Tyrone Williams "was a rising star in the African-American community," an uncle said during sentencing.
Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis one step closer to new skyway at the Central Library
The Hennepin County Board is expected to take a final vote on an agreement with the developers next week.
Minneapolis
Charging decisions delayed against 2 men jailed in Minneapolis in separate murder cases
One is suspected of shooting a woman and her mother this past weekend; the other in connection with the stabbing of a woman in 1993.
West Metro
State high court rejects Richfield's effort to fire cop accused of excessive force
Police chiefs' association says state's highest court "missed an opportunity" to improve police professionalism.
Local
Attorney who represented terror suspect in Mpls. ISIS trial is disbarred
The Supreme Court order cited misconduct involving failure to "diligently handle matters" for 11 clients.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.