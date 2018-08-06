LA CROSSE, Wis. — A man has been arrested for shooting two people during an altercation in downtown La Crosse.
The 24-year-old La Crosse man faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and several other counts in the shooting early Sunday. Police say the two people who were shot went to Gundersen Health System, were treated and released.
Witnesses identified the suspect and gave police details about his vehicle and he was arrested a short time later.
