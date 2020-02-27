APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night that claimed the life of a 3-year-old girl and sent a 27-year-old pregnant woman to the hospital.

Police say they were called to a residence on the south side of Appleton about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both victims were transported to a hospital, where the 3-year-old died. Police say the woman and girl were cut or stabbed.

The woman is listed in stable condition following surgery, police said. She is pregnant and the condition of the unborn baby is stable.

Demetrius Williams, 25, was arrested on charges of first degree intentional homicide and two counts of attempted homicide. Police say he knew the victims.

Williams is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.