NEW YORK — A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a vicious attack on a homeless woman that was caught on video.
Marc Gomez faces charges of assault and harassment and is awaiting arraignment Saturday evening. Authorities could not say whether he had an attorney to speak for him.
Police say the 78-year-old woman was riding a Bronx-bound train around 3 a.m. March 10 when he kicked and punched her repeatedly in the face and body.
The woman left the train at the next stop and was met by medical workers who treated her for cuts to the face, bleeding and swelling.
A witness recorded the attack on a video that had received more than 12 million views online as of late Saturday.
