An Elk River man was arrested Monday for throwing dozens of screws on Sherburne County roads over the past two months, according to the Sherburne County sheriff.

A caller from a Zimmerman trailer park alerted authorities about the suspect after seeing a description of the vehicle that police said was involved in the incidents.

The Big Lake Police Department posted a picture of a gray Jeep SUV, asking for the public's help. The caller said the driver had made several trips through the park, which the caller said seemed suspicious. The man, 63, was stopped by a Sherburne County sheriff deputy and admitted having a five-pound box of screws in his vehicle.

Big Lake Police have received more than 150 reports of vehicles damaged by screws in the past two months. Sherburne County has also received numerous reports.

Police said the don't know the motive for man's actions.

DAVID CHANEN