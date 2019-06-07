SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Police have arrested a man they say repeatedly sent threatening messages to the mayor of Sioux Falls and councilors.
An arrest warrant says the man has sent a series of emails with threatening tones to Mayor Paul TenHaken and city councilors since November 2018. He was arrested Thursday afternoon on possible stalking charges.
The emails made reference to TenHaken's family and prompted police to alert law enforcement in Worthington, Minnesota where the mayor's parents live.
The Argus Leader says the man frequently attends City Council meetings.
