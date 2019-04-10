DULUTH, Minn. — The man arrested at Duluth East High School last week has been charged with threatening violence and possessing a machine gun conversion kit.
WDIO-TV reports 35-year-old Travis Busch was at the school working as a job coach in the cafeteria when police say they received a tip that he made a series of threats related to exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.
In court Tuesday, Busch's public defender argued the comments were made to a close relative and not to anyone at the school.
Officers confiscated a pistol from Busch's vehicle and four guns, ammunition and accessories from his home.
Judge Dale Harris set bail at $200,000.
