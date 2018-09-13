SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — Authorities say an erratic driver who crashed into a building and shot a Minnesota sheriff's deputy with a crossbow was arrested following a standoff.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmunson says the deputy who was pursuing the suspect Thursday was shot in the arm and was taken to a hospital, where he is in good condition. The sheriff's office says another law enforcement officer fired gunshots, but that officer was not identified.

WJON radio reports that the suspect was holed up in a home in Sauk Centre, a community about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. Nearby homes were evacuated during the two-hour standoff, which drew multiple law enforcement agencies to the scene.

Gudmunson says the deputy began pursuing the 31-year-old suspect because he was driving erratically.