A man is suspected of setting a central Minnesota mobile home ablaze, killing a woman inside, authorities said Wednesday.

Police were alerted to the fire about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Minnie Street in Paynesville, according to Police Chief Paul Wegner.

The man started the blaze by lighting gasoline inside the home, police said. He was arrested at the scene, received medical treatment in a St. Cloud hospital and then jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Authorities have yet to address a motive for the killing or identify the victim or the suspect.

According to police:

Officers arrived to find the mobile home engulfed in flames. Firefighters and officers located the woman inside the bathroom, and lifesaving measures were performed. She was transported to Paynesville Hospital and pronounced dead.

Results are pending from an autopsy to determine how the woman was killed.

Anyone with information regarding fire is urged to contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 251-4240.