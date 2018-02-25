SAVANNAH, Ga. — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a college in southeast Georgia.
Savannah State University officials said in a statement that the suspect was arrested Sunday. Police are continuing to investigate after a man was killed in the shooting on the school's campus Saturday afternoon.
Savannah State University police chief James Barnwell told news outlets that neither the victim nor the suspect was students. Neither one was immediately identified.
The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The school had been on lockdown at the time.
