LONDON — Northern Ireland police have arrested a suspect after an explosion in east Belfast.
Police said Saturday a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.
Police say no one was injured in the explosion in the Fraser Pass area of east Belfast on Friday night. Chief Inspector Stephen McCauley said the explosion was reported to police at 8:15 p.m. local time.
The suspect has not been charged or identified.
Police are investigating the explosion. Details about the device that was used have not been released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Egypt's former top auditor injured in brawl outside his home
Security officials say Egypt's former top auditor has been injured in a brawl with unidentified men outside his suburban Cairo home.
World
Man arrested after Belfast explosion; no one injured
Northern Ireland police have arrested a suspect after an explosion in east Belfast.
World
UK: Party balloons endanger private Cessna jet in near miss
British investigators say a bundle of large party balloons almost caused a collision with a business jet shortly after take-off from London City Airport.
World
Officials say 40 killed, 140 wounded in Afghan car bombing
A suicide car bomber killed at least 40 people and wounded about 140 more in an attack claimed by the Taliban on Saturday in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, authorities said. The bombing came just a week after Taliban militants killed 22 at an international hotel in the city.
World
Police: SKorean fire likely caused by electrical fault
A hospital fire that killed 37 people in South Korea was most likely caused by an electrical fault in the first-floor emergency room, police said Saturday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.