FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Police say a man armed with a knife who barricaded himself in a Fond du Lac home with three children has been arrested.
Capt. Jason Lariden says officers were called to the home about 4:15 a.m. because the 28-year-old man was "acting unusual" according to others in the house. Lariden says the man was arrested about five hours later and no one was injured.
A SWAT team was on the scene as well as a police negotiator.
