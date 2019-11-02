Two pedestrians were hospitalized in critical condition Friday night after being struck by a motorist outside a New Hope church.
A man and a woman, both in their 80s, were walking near House of Hope Lutheran Church at 4800 N. Boone Av. around 6:50 p.m., when they were hit by a vehicle, authorities said. The victims were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where they remained in critical condition Friday night.
The woman reportedly suffered major head trauma, according to emergency dispatch audio.
The driver stopped and is cooperating with police. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
