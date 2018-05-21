CONCORD, N.H. — A man has pleaded guilty in New Hampshire to taking money from a GoFundMe account that was set up to pay for funeral expenses for a woman who was killed, and then using it to buy a car.
WMUR-TV reports 25-year-old Jeffrey Grenier pleaded guilty to theft Monday and was sentenced to a year in jail. The account raised more than $6,000 to pay for funeral expenses for Sabrina Galusha, who was stabbed to death last year. Prosecutors said Grenier used $5,000 to buy a car.
Mark Galusha, Sabrina Galusha's father, says the family was satisfied with the sentence. Grenier also was ordered to pay back the money.
A spokesman for GoFundMe says it has compensated the family for the funds they were supposed to receive from the original campaign.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.