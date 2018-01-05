HONOLULU — A man says a deputy Honolulu prosecutor who controlled his childhood trust fund convinced him to lie to a grand jury about what happened to his money.

Ransen Taito pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy.

Retired Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and his prosecutor wife, Katherine Kealoha, have pleaded not guilty to charges in a corruption case. The indictment in that case also alleges that Katherine Kealoha depleted trust funds of Taito and his sister and used the money for herself.

Charging documents against Taito say Kealoha convinced him to lie to grand jurors that he received his entire trust fund, nearly $84,000, before he turned 18. The documents say Kealoha threatened that if Taito told the truth, his mother could go back to jail.

Kealoha's attorney hasn't commented on Taito's case.