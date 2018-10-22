A man from New Prague has pleaded guilty to getting drunk at a bar before he crashed his SUV in a farm field and killed a passenger who was awaiting the birth of his third child.

Jesse D. Brown, pleaded guilty in Le Sueur County District Court last week to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the fiery rollover crash in August 2017 that killed Jarrett F. Luethe, 26, of Sparta, Wis.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene, southeast of New Prague on 141st Avenue in Lanesburgh Township, on the night of Aug. 24, 2017, to see the vehicle on fire in a bean field and a New Prague police officer trying to revive Luethe as Brown stood nearby.

Brown told the deputy that he had three shots of liquor and six to seven beers that evening at a sports bar, according to the criminal complaint and other court records.

He was given a preliminary breath test that evening at a hospital, which revealed his blood alcohol content (BAC) at .183 percent — more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota. A test of his blood hours later revealed a BAC of .13 percent, according to court records.

Brown’s admission in court includes no agreement with the prosecution for what his punishment might be. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

Jarrett Luethe

Luethe was married, had two children and another due in January 2018. He was a laborer for Ames Construction Co. and recently learned he was being promoted to foreman, according to his family.

His wife, Kelly Luethe, has sued Brown and Carbone’s Pizza & Sports Bar in New Prague, alleging that Brown “was provided and thereafter consumed the liquor while he was obviously intoxicated” in the hours leading up to the crash roughly 2½ miles from the bar.

The suit, filed in federal court, seeks at least $75,000 in damages.

Colby Lund, attorney for Carbone’s, said Monday that “we’ve denied liability in the case [and] we will continue to vigorously defend the case.” A message was left with Brown’s attorney in the civil matter.