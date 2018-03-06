NEWARK, N.J. — A man who authorities say killed four people in two states in revenge for U.S. policy in the Middle East has pleaded guilty to killing a college student in New Jersey.

The Essex County prosecutor's office said Tuesday that Ali Muhammad Brown admitted shooting 19-year-old Brandon Tevlin in late June 2014 as Tevlin sat at a traffic light in West Orange, a few miles from Newark.

Brown, a 33-year-old former Seattle resident, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder, murder, robbery and terrorism. He was the first person charged with terrorism connected to a homicide under a New Jersey law.

Brown also is awaiting trial in three killings in Washington state from earlier in 2014.

In court papers filed in Seattle, authorities said Brown described himself to detectives after his New Jersey arrest as a strict Muslim who had become angry with the U.S. government's role in Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan. He claimed the government's actions led to the deaths of innocent civilians and children.

In a subsequent recorded interview in New Jersey, Washington authorities wrote, Brown described his idea of a "just kill," in which the target was men unaccompanied by women, children or elderly people.

Jury selection began last week for Brown's anticipated trial in New Jersey, and opening statements were expected to begin next week.

According to prosecutors, Tevlin, a University of Richmond sophomore was driving through West Orange on his way home to nearby Livingston when Brown and two other men, following him in another car, jumped out and surrounded him.

Brown shot Tevlin through the passenger-side window, hitting him 10 times, prosecutors said at the time of Brown's arrest. Tevlin's car was then driven to an apartment complex in West Orange with Tevlin inside, and some of his personal belongings were stolen.

Brown was found hiding in the woods in West Orange a few weeks after the shooting. At the time, he was wanted by police in Seattle in the shooting deaths of two young men shortly after they left a gay nightclub in June 2014. He also is charged with shooting a man outside Seattle two months earlier.

After Brown's arrest, prosecutors in New Jersey said results of ballistics tests from the Tevlin shooting were put into a national database and matched with the gun used in the Seattle killings.