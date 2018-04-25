ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A 45-year-old Pennsylvania man charged with taking a 16-year-old girl to Mexico without her parents' knowledge is facing trial after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.
LehighValleyLive.com reports Kevin Esterly waived the hearing Tuesday and now awaits trial on charges including custodial interference.
Esterly and the teenager were found in Mexico on March 17, about two weeks after they disappeared from Allentown.
Police have said they believe the girl went willingly with Esterly, who had posed as her stepfather and repeatedly signed her out of school.
The girl's family previously said the two met at church years ago, and the teenager was friends with one of Esterly's children.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Waffle House suspect's ex-bosses asked FBI to keep, help him
The co-owner of a Colorado crane company where the suspect in a deadly weekend shooting at a Nashville restaurant once worked said she had urged federal officials to keep him in custody after he was arrested at the White House last year.
National
APNewsBreak: Hoops panel says ban cheats, end 1-and-done
The Commission on College Basketball sharply directed the NCAA to take control of the sport, calling for sweeping reforms to minimize one-and-done, permit players to return to school after going undrafted by the NBA and ban cheating coaches for life.
Variety
Dog bites woman during argument on NYC subway
New York City police are searching for the owner of a dog that attacked a woman during an argument on the subway.
Nation
Gunman wounds 2 Dallas police officers, store employee
A man who shot and critically wounded two Dallas police officers and hurt an employee at a home improvement store led law enforcement on a high-speed car chase before he was captured in a late-night arrest.
National
Mixed signals from Trump on VA nominee as allegations build
His nomination in peril, Veterans Affairs nominee Ronny Jackson fought to convince lawmakers of his leadership abilities as more details of accusations against him emerged, ranging from repeated drunkenness to a toxic work environment as he served as a top White House doctor.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.