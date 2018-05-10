BOSTON — Authorities say a Massachusetts man took two Andy Warhol paintings from his college friend and then sold fake versions on eBay.
Federal prosecutors say 43-year-old Brian Walshe, of Lynn, told his friend that he would sell the Warhols for him for a good price then took the paintings and stopped responding to him.
Prosecutors say Walshe listed the paintings on eBay and a buyer in California agreed to pay $80,000 for the pair, but ended up getting fakes. When the buyer tried to get a refund, prosecutors say Walshe made excuses for delaying and only returned some of the money.
Walshe is charged with wire fraud and is being held pending a hearing Friday. His attorney didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.
