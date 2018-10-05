ARDMORE, Pa. — A man accused of strangling a model in an affluent Philadelphia suburb has arrived for a preliminary hearing on murder charges.

Jonathan Harris arrived at district court in Ardmore on Friday morning, shackled and wearing a red jumpsuit. He looked straight ahead and said nothing as reporters peppered him with questions about what happened the night of the killing.

The 30-year-old Johnstown man is also charged with robbery, theft and more in the Aug. 22 slaying of Christina Carlin-Kraft.

Officials say the 36-year-old Kraft took a ride-hailing service to Philadelphia and met Harris. The two later returned to her Ardmore apartment. Kraft's beaten body was found in her bloodstained bedroom after police checked on her.

Harris's attorney Charles Peruto Jr. said he couldn't comment ahead of the hearing.