MEONOMONIE, Wis. — A man is charged with sexually assaulting two residents at an assisted living facility in Menomonie.
WEAU-TV reports that authorities accuse 43-year-old Ramone Bridges of being involved in multiple sexual acts with the residents. The incidents happened in April while Bridges was on staff at Serving Hands Care Facility.
Bridges is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Jan. 3. Court documents do not show if he has an attorney.
John Schevenius, longtime missionary to Africa, dies at 92
John Theodore Schevenius put others' needs before his and cherished his time with his family.As a longtime missionary and tireless humanitarian, Schevenius lived to serve…
U allowed atmosphere leading to alleged rape by Chinese billionaire, lawyers claim
A U of M official discouraged a woman from pursuing rape allegations against billionaire Richard Liu, lawyer says.
Heavy snow blamed in 3 fatal Midwestern accidents
A powerful winter storm that caused whiteout conditions and treacherous roads in parts of the Upper Midwest is blamed in at least three fatal accidents, officials said.
Judge rules Noor's attorneys can inspect squad car, city signs off
A final pretrial hearing is slated for March 1, 2019, with the trial expected to start the following month.
