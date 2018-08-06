ALFRED, Maine — Jury selection is scheduled to get underway in the trial of a Maine man accused of frightening a woman during a burglary and causing a fatal heart attack.
Carlton Young is charged with murder in the death of 62-year-old Connie Loucks, who suffered a heart attack after Young allegedly knocked on her door and windows.
Jury selection is set to begin on Monday in York County Superior Court.
The Sanford man is accused of being part of a burglary ring in southern Maine. Authorities say he and several others broke into Loucks' home when she wasn't there on March 21, 2015, and returned the following day. Police officers found Loucks dead on her sofa.
