JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of planning a mass shooting at a Florida mosque has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Court records show that 69-year-old Bernandino Bolatete was convicted in Jacksonville federal court in May of possessing an unregistered firearm silencer.
Police say they began investigating last year after receiving a tip from a confidential source that Bolatete was planning a mass shooting at the Islamic Center of Northeast Florida. Authorities say an undercover officer contacted Bolatete and arranged to sell him an unregistered silencer for $100. Investigators say Bolatete repeated the plan during taped conversations.
After Bolatete's arrest in December, prosecutors say FBI agents found a significant collection of firearms and ammunition during a search of Bolatete's home and car.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.