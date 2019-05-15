BARABOO, Wis. — Sheriff's officials say a man accused of using pepper spray on a Columbia County deputy has been arrested.
Sheriff Roger Brandner says Deputy Michael Rosecky momentarily lost his sight when he was sprayed in the face during a recent traffic stop. Dash cam video released Tuesday shows the deputy drawing his weapon after he was sprayed and the suspect driving away.
The Sauk County Emergency Management Office sent an alert Wednesday morning saying the 30-year-old suspect is in custody.
