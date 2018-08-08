FREEHOLD, N.J. — Authorities have arrested a New Jersey man who is accused of leaving a young pit bull mix to drown in a cage at water's edge in a rising tide.
Aaron Davis faces a court appearance Wednesday. The 36-year-old is charged with animal cruelty, attempting to cause death or serious injury to an animal and other offenses.
A person walking their dog in Veterans Memorial Park in Highlands spotted the small dog cowering in the cage on a portion of sand between a bulkhead and the water as the tide came in on July 31.
The person rescued the animal and adopted it. The dog is now known as River.
Davis could face up to five years in prison if convicted of animal cruelty.
