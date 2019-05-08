MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man accused of killing his wife in front of her children has been arrested.
The U.S. Marshals service said in a statement that Michael McKinnie was taken into custody Tuesday on warrants for murder, reckless endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.
News outlets report he is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old LaTarica Stripling on April 25 in Memphis in front of her two children. Police records show a history of domestic violence between McKinnie and Stripling.
McKinnie is being held at the Shelby County Jail. It wasn't clear whether he has an attorney.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump invokes 'privilege' over the full Mueller report
The White House invoked executive privilege Wednesday, claiming the right to block lawmakers from the full report from special counsel Robert Mueller on his Trump-Russia probe.
National
FBI: 850 open investigations into domestic terrorism
The FBI has more than 850 open investigations into domestic terrorism across the country, and the threat continues to grow, top counterterrorism officials said Wednesday.
Business
Trump tweets that GM plans to sell Lordstown, Ohio, factory
General Motors plans to sell its shuttered factory in Lordstown, Ohio, to a company that builds electric trucks.
Business
Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21
Walmart said Wednesday that it will raise the minimum age for tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21 in all its U.S. stores in an effort to combat tobacco sales to minors. It will also stop selling solutions and pods for e-cigarettes that are flavored like fruit or desserts.
National
APNewsBreak: California to outlaw pesticide harmful to kids
The nation's most productive agricultural state will ban a widely used toxic pesticide blamed for harming brain development in babies, California officials said Wednesday.