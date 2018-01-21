BANGOR, Maine — A man accused of killing a teenager in Maine in 1980 in a cold case that vexed authorities for years is set to go on trial.
A judge will hear opening statements on Monday in the trial of Philip Scott Fournier.
Fournier was charged in 2016 in the slaying of 16-year-old Joyce McLain, of East Millinocket, who disappeared while out jogging. Her body was found two days later.
Fournier, who pleaded not guilty, was identified as a person of interest in the girl's death when he was sentenced in 2009 to prison for possession of child pornography.
Police say Fournier stole and wrecked a fuel truck on the night the teenager went missing. Prosecutors say he changed his story many times over the years.
