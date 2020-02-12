MADISON, Wis. — A man charged with fatally shooting his sister at her Madison home is appealing a judge's ruling that he's incompetent to stand trial.
The judge authorized a state mental health facility to medicate Joseph Green involuntarily, a ruling he's seeking to reverse.
At Monday's hearing in Dane County Circuit Court, Green's public defenders argued there was no need to authorize involuntary medication for Gree, according to the State Journal. .
He's charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his 63-year-old sister, Shelia Green, on Christmas Eve. A hearing on the appeal has not been set.
