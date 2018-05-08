MOBILE, Ala. — A lawyer for an Alabama man charged with killing one of his girlfriend's children and wounding another says the man plans to plead not guilty.
AL.com reports that 25-year-old Markeise Kardel Caldwell is charged with capital murder in the beating of 4-month-old Kendrick Cole. He's also charged with aggravated child abuse in the beating of Cole's 1-year-old brother Kendell.
Kendrick Cole suffered skull fractures and other injuries and later died. Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood says Kendell Cole is being treated at a pediatric intensive care unit.
Caldwell was denied bond Tuesday. Jason Darley is one of the two attorneys assigned to Caldwell's defense. Darley says Caldwell plans to plead not guilty. A hearing is set for May 21.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.