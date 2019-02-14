MILWAUKEE — The defendant accused of fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer who was serving a search warrant for drugs and weapons is due in court for a preliminary hearing.

The Milwaukee County court appearance for Jordan Fricke Thursday comes just a day after thousands said good-bye to Office Matthew Rittner in a funeral service in suburban Oak Creek.

The 26-year-old Fricke is accused of shooting Rittner as his police unit executed a warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs at a Milwaukee duplex last week. Fricke is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He has been jailed on $1 million bond.