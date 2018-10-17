WAUNAKEE, Wis. — A Waunakee man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Seventy-four-year-old Ronald Jenne was ordered to stand trial Tuesday after a preliminary hearing in Dane County Circuit Court. Jenne is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless endangerment.
He's accused of killing 54-year-old Julie Anderson last August. She lived across the hall from Jenne at Creekside Condominiums in Waunakee. The State Journal says he's also accused of pointing a gun at Anderson's 15-year-old son.
A criminal complaint says that before she died, Anderson told first responders it was Jenne who shot her.
