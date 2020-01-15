MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man accused of killing his girlfriend's 1-year-old child will face trial.
A Milwaukee County judge Tuesday determined probable cause existed to send James Johnson to trial after he waived a preliminary hearing.
A criminal complaint alleges Johnson struck Alonzo Lamar multiple times in the head, punched him and bit him because he wouldn't stop crying on New Year's Day while his mother was at work.
Johnson is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, child neglect resulting in death and physical abuse of a child.
