SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Police say a Massachusetts man posing as a police officer tried to extort his housekeeper of $10,000 and raped her when she refused to have sex.
The Republican newspaper reports 54-year-old Jose Rodriguez was arrested in Springfield Aug. 20 on charges including rape, extortion and impersonating a police officer. A bail hearing was scheduled for Monday.
According to police records, the Chicopee man told the 20-year-old victim her mother was about to be arrested, but he could make the case "go away" if she paid $15,000 to $20,000.
Authorities say Rodriguez offered to lower the price if she had sex with him and another man, and raped her when she refused. The victim told police Rodriguez was wearing a badge on his belt.
Rodriguez's lawyer has challenged the victim's account.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.