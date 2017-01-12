KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha man is charged with hiding the body of a woman who died of a heroin overdose. And, investigators suspect the medical transport driver may have been using his job to lure women with drug problems to his home for sex.

A criminal complaint charges 62-year-old Thomas Rutchik with hiding a corpse and obstructing police after the frozen body of Rheana Gattone was found in an alley in Kenosha a year ago. Police say the woman had died of an overdose before her body was dumped in the alley. Investigators say DNA evidence led them to Rutchik.

The Kenosha News (http://bit.ly/2jA11wS ) says Rutchik told detectives he didn't take Gattone's body to the hospital but was afraid he'd get in trouble. Defense attorney Angela Komp says her client's crime was one of panic rather that one of violence.