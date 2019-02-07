WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — A New Jersey man accused of faking a slip and fall at a business to get insurance money has pleaded not guilty.
Alexander Goldinsky entered his plea Thursday during a brief court hearing.
Prosecutors say the 57-year-old Randolph man was subcontracted to work at a company in Woodbridge when he faked the fall in 2018.
Authorities say surveillance video captured Goldinsky grabbing ice and throwing it on the floor before lying down. They say Goldinsky waited until he was discovered, and then he filed an insurance claim for hospital treatment.
Goldinsky was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception. .
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
'Family values' tattoo helps identify man accused in rape
Charging documents say a swastika and "family values" tattoo helped police identify a Missouri man accused of choking, raping and stabbing a woman.
Nation
Jury begins 4th day of deliberations at El Chapo trial
Jurors at the U.S. trial of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman contemplated their case for a fourth day on Thursday while some colorful action erupted, presumably out of their earshot, in the adjacent courtroom.
Nation
The Latest: Man arrested while El Chapo jury deliberates
The Latest on deliberations at the trial of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman (all times local):
Business
The Latest: NTBS to investigate San Francisco gas explosion
The Latest on a natural gas explosion in San Francisco (all times local):
National
The Latest: Senate panel approves Barr, Trump's AG pick
The Latest on William Barr's nomination to be attorney general (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.