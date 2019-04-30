CAMDEN, Tenn. — Authorities have arrested a Tennessee man accused of beating a dog with a hammer and a baseball bat, then dousing the animal with gasoline and setting it on fire.
Benton County Sheriff Ken Christopher told WZTV-TV Cody Shay Townsend is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, aggravated burglary and trespassing. Christopher says the dog survived Sunday's attack and is recovering, but may lose an eye.
The sheriff says the dog confronted Townsend, who was apparently trying to get into a house and that's when Townsend attacked the animal.
The suspect is being held at the Benton County jail. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney.
