JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Rock County judge says a man accused in a Wisconsin gun shop theft that led to a widespread manhunt must serve an additional five years in prison, on top of his federal sentence.

A jury in January found 33-year-old Joseph Jakubowski guilty of burglary while arming himself, theft and possession of burglary tools. Jakubowski had previously been convicted in federal court on similar charges and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Rock County Judge James Daley says Jakubowski must serve five years of extended supervision when he is released.

Jakubowski said he took 18 firearms from Armageddon Supplies in Janesville last April. He mailed a rambling anti-government manifesto to the White House and went on the run. He was captured 10 days later 130 miles away in western Wisconsin.