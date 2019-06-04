MILWAUKEE — The man charged with fatally beating a nurse practitioner in a Milwaukee hospital parking ramp is due in court.
A judge is expected to review a psychiatric report on Kenneth Freeman Tuesday. He's accused of killing 33-year-old Carlie Beaudin after following her into the parking ramp at Froedtert Hospital last January.
In March a judge ordered Freeman be treated for his mental incompetency.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man accused in hospital ramp killing due in court
The man charged with fatally beating a nurse practitioner in a Milwaukee hospital parking ramp is due in court.
Local
Appeals court orders loan repayment to university students
The Minnesota Court of Appeals says Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business must pay back students millions of dollars in high-interest loans.
Local
Minneapolis Navigation Center is closing, while some remain without housing
Mpls. shelter was set up to house residents of encampment.
Minneapolis
Man who threw boy at MOA offers no apology, explanation
Emmanuel Aranda received a 19-year prison sentence for throwing 5-year-old Landen over the railing in April.
East Metro
Questions about trash in St. Paul? Here are some answers
A Ramsey County judge ordered the ordinance suspended June 30. A day later, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the city will appeal the ruling and promised the program will continue. Bottom line: The legal battle has created plenty of confusion among residents about what will happen.