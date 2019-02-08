ORLAND PARK, Ill. — A 20-year-old man already charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Chicago-area mall now faces murder and other charges.
Authorities say Jakharr Williams was indicted Friday by a grand jury on murder, attempted murder, battery and other charges stemming from the Jan. 21 shooting at Orland Square Mall that left 18-year-old Javon Britten dead. Williams' arrest warrant carried a homicide charge but he initially was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
The Associated Press left a message Friday afternoon for defense attorney David Sotomayor.
Police have said Britten was shot in the center of the mall and ran before collapsing outside of a clothing store. A bystander suffered a graze wound.
Williams, who is being held without bond, has a hearing scheduled for Feb. 20.
