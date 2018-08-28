A 77-year-old man who crashed on his moped has died, authorities said Tuesday.

Harold R. Schutrop crashed on Thursday at Excelsior Boulevard and Westmill Road, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Schutrop was hospitalized at Hennepin County Medical Center and died there Saturday.

Authorities have yet to reveal the circumstances leading up to the crash, which occurred about a half-mile west of Schutrop’s home, or whether any other vehicles were involved.