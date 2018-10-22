A 59-year-old man died in his Minnetonka home from a suspected drug overdose, and a 23-year-old man who was there at the time has been arrested, authorities said.

A 911 call at roughly 8 a.m. Sunday from the house in the 2000 block of Pine Island Road brought officers to the scene, where the man was located and unresponsive, police said.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man from Maple Grove, made the 911 call and was present when officers arrived. He was arrested and remains jailed on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter.

The man who died was Scott A. Bell, owner of the Golden Valley-based Bellboy Corp. liquor and wine wholesaler, the family-operated company said Monday.

Bell was "bleeding from the nose and mouth," according to emergency dispatch audio. Efforts to revive Bell were started, but the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene about an hour later, the dispatch audio contnued.

The medical examiner has yet to confirm a cause of death or reveal what type of drug was involved.

The suspect has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.