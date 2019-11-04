ORLANDO, Fla. — A 58-year-old runner collapsed and died at Walt Disney World's Wine and Dine 5K race.
The Orlando Sentinel reports Mark Lockridge collapsed while running in Epcot during the 3.1-mile race on Friday.
Reedy Creek Fire Department spokeswoman Eryka Washington told the newspaper that paramedics were riding bicycles along the course, so they were able to respond quickly.
The man was taken to a hospital in nearby Celebration but was pronounced dead. A medical examiner's report said Lockridge died of natural causes.
Disney officials said in a statement that they are "deeply saddened by this heartbreaking loss."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Wine cellar in space: 12 bottles arrive for yearlong stay
The International Space Station's latest delivery includes 12 bottles of fine French wine.
National
Border Patrol agent shoots, kills gunman who opened fire
A Border Patrol agent shot and killed gunman who opened fire about a mile from the U.S.-Mexico border, immigration officials said.
Celebrities
Carol Burnett returning to 'Mad About You' revival
Carol Burnett will be among the familiar faces gracing the "Mad About You" revival.
National
Rispone slams ad linking him to David Duke in Louisiana race
Louisiana's Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone says a radio ad linking him and President Donald Trump to former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke is "disgusting."
Eat & Drink
St. Paul's legendary O'Gara's won't reopen after all
"The changing regulatory environment and increased competition from taprooms made re-entering the market in St. Paul financially untenable," a statement from the owners read.