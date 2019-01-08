PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man accused of trying to poison his mother by pouring bleach in her drink said he did it to make her sick, but didn't want her to die.
WKYT-TV reports 18-year-old Justin Adkins was arrested Sunday. He was charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence and first-degree wanton endangerment.
The station quotes Kentucky State Police as saying Adkins' mother told them her son had tried to poison her. The report also said a trooper could smell bleach in the drink.
According to an arrest citation, troopers say Adkins said he poured "only a little bit" of bleach into his mother's drink in an attempt to make her sick, but "did not want her to die." WKYT-TV did not say if he had a lawyer who could comment.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.